Tamil Nadu

25 arrested for bid to cut red sanders

Police on Monday nabbed 25 persons, who were reportedly on the way to fell red-sander trees, in Veppankuppam police station limits near Ambur.

Police said they received information that a group of persons were travelling in autorickshaws and they were on the way to Andhra Pradesh to fell red-sander trees.

Police conducted a vehicle check and nabbed Rajendran (46), a resident of Periyaettipattu in Jawadhu Hills and 24 others.

A case has been registered and police are conducting an inquiry with them.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 5:55:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/25-arrested-for-bid-to-cut-red-sanders/article16074660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY