25 arrested for bid to cut red sanders

Police on Monday nabbed 25 persons, who were reportedly on the way to fell red-sander trees, in Veppankuppam police station limits near Ambur.

Police said they received information that a group of persons were travelling in autorickshaws and they were on the way to Andhra Pradesh to fell red-sander trees.

Police conducted a vehicle check and nabbed Rajendran (46), a resident of Periyaettipattu in Jawadhu Hills and 24 others.

A case has been registered and police are conducting an inquiry with them.