248 drug peddlers arrested, 783kg ganja seized in 15 days in TN 

The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID & Prohibition Enforcement units of Tamil Nadu arrested 248 drug peddlers including six women in 15 days.

Police said during the last 15 days from November 6 to 20, a total of 248 persons including six women and one Nigerian National Marcel Kuyo, 31, who smuggled the drug from Bangalore were arrested for the sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and remanded to judicial custody.

In this connection, a total of 783 kilos of ganja, 10 grams of Cocaine, MDMA Ecstasy, 85 numbers of tapentadol hydrochloride tablets all worth ₹80 lakh were seized.

Police also seized a bulk of 300 kilos of ganja worth ₹30 lakh in a single case on November 8 at Keelavur Police Station Limit, Nagapattinam district along with two cars and three motorcycles and arrested eight accused belonging to Nagapattinam and Theni Districts.

Based on the input given by the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, NIB CID., Vellore had seized 100 kilos of ganja along with a lorry used for smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh, all worth ₹17 Lakh at Vellore and arrested two accused- Sadasivam, 32 of Erode and Pandeswaran, 26 of Tiruchi.

Public are requested to share information with regard to illegal sale and trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances through toll help line No. 10581 and can message in WhatsApp No. 9498410581 or through email ID: spnibcid@gmail.com. Apart from the above, an exclusive WhatsApp number is also provided in each district for making complaint and sharing information relating to Prohibition and offences related to illegal sale of Narcotic drugs.

