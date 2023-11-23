HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

248 drug peddlers arrested, 783kg ganja seized in 15 days in TN 

Police said during the last 15 days from November 6 to 20, a total of 248 persons including six women and one Nigerian National Marcel Kuyo

November 23, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID & Prohibition Enforcement units of Tamil Nadu arrested 248 drug peddlers including six women in 15 days.

Police said during the last 15 days from November 6 to 20, a total of 248 persons including six women and one Nigerian National Marcel Kuyo, 31, who smuggled the drug from Bangalore were arrested for the sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and remanded to judicial custody.

In this connection, a total of 783 kilos of ganja, 10 grams of Cocaine, MDMA Ecstasy, 85 numbers of tapentadol hydrochloride tablets all worth ₹80 lakh were seized. 

Police also seized a bulk of 300 kilos of ganja worth ₹30 lakh in a single case on November 8 at Keelavur Police Station Limit, Nagapattinam district along with two cars and three motorcycles and arrested eight accused belonging to Nagapattinam and Theni Districts.

Based on the input given by the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, NIB CID., Vellore had seized 100 kilos of ganja along with a lorry used for smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh, all worth ₹17 Lakh at Vellore and arrested two accused- Sadasivam, 32 of Erode and Pandeswaran, 26 of Tiruchi. 

Public are requested to share information with regard to illegal sale and trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances through toll help line No. 10581 and can message in WhatsApp No. 9498410581 or through email ID: spnibcid@gmail.com. Apart from the above, an exclusive WhatsApp number is also provided in each district for making complaint and sharing information relating to Prohibition and offences related to illegal sale of Narcotic drugs. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.