247 Tamils reach Tamil Nadu from violence-hit Sudan

May 10, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 247 Tamils living in the strife-torn Sudan have been evacuated in coordination with the Union government. They have landed in various airports of India, the Tamil Nadu government said on Tuesday.

These 247 Tamils, hailing from 31 districts of the State, arrived at the Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Ahmedabad and Bengaluru airports until May 5. They were flown to Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi and Madurai by the Tamil Nadu government, an official release said.

“Arrangements were made to provide food and other requirements and vehicles were arranged by the State government for them to reach their native places,” it said.

Following clashes between the military and the rebels in Sudan, many Indians, including Tamils, were stranded. Representations were received from the Tamils and the families of those living in Sudan to rescue them.

Under ‘Operation Kavery’, the stranded Indians were rescued and the Union government flew them to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and later to various airports in India. In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had assured the Union government of all support to its efforts at rescuing the Indians.

