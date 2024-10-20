₹247 crore allocated for incentive scheme for sugarcane farmers

The State government has issued an order allocating ₹247 crore for payment of special incentive to sugarcane farmers for the 2023-24 crushing season.

About 1.20 lakh cane farmers would be benefitted, a release from the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department said.

In the agriculture budget for 2024-25, Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam had announced that, for the 2023-24 crushing season, the sugar mills would be paid a special incentive of ₹215 per metric ton, over and above the Fair and Remunerative Price announced by the Government of India. As a result, the cane farmers would get ₹3,134.75 per ton, it noted.