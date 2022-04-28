2,423 drug peddlers arrested in a month across the State

The Director-General of Police (DGP), C. Sylendra Babu, said 2,423 ganja peddlers were arrested in the last 31 days in the operation conducted across the State under the name of Ganja Vettai-2.0 in which 3,562 kg of ganja and 197 vehicles used by the peddlers were seized. Similarly, 6,319 gutkha dealers were arrested and 44.9 tonnes of gutkha and 113 vehicles seized.

In this special operation, the assets and bank accounts of many ganja peddlers had been freezed. The operation against peddlers of ganja and banned pan masala products was launched on March 28.

All Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Police were advised to take steps to freeze the assets and bank accounts of bulk dealers of ganja. Stringent action would continue against smugglers of ganja and other drugs, hoarders and sellers, said the DGP.