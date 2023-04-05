242 fresh COVID cases take active case count to 1,216 in Tamil Nadu

April 05, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST

The daily tally of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu crossed the 200-mark on Wednesday.

A total of 242 people were found to have contracted the infection, pushing up the number of active cases in the State to 1,216. Chennai reported 82 fresh infections. Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari recorded 26 fresh cases each. Thirteen people tested positive for the infection in Tiruvallur district, and 12 in Coimbatore.

According to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health, a total of 112 people recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 35,58,478. There were no casualties among those undergoing treatment, and the toll stood at 38,050.

On Wednesday at the launch of the Tamil Nadu Medical Plant Farms and Herbal Medicine Corporation Limited health minister Ma. Subramanian said, the infection seems to be spreading faster in healthcare institutions. The Union health department had introduced regulations and they have not been relaxed. As a precaution against the infection, we must wear masks for our protection in crowded places. “The current spread of infection is only at the individual level and is not found to exist as a cluster. There is no need to panic as it has not resulted in people having to seek intensive care units or oxygen support,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT