2,414 persons with disabilities get assistive devices

The Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in association with Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (Alimco), distributed assistive devices and aids to 2,414 persons with disabilities at a special camp held in Villupuram on Thursday.

Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugam gave away the devices, aids, tricycles, wheelchairs, walking sticks, and chairs estimated at ₹1.75 crore to beneficiaries, who had been selected after a medical examination.

Mr. Shanmugam said the State Government had evolved various schemes for rehabilitation of the differently-abled along with activities such as issuing medical certificates and special identity cards.

National identity cards had been issued to 86,159 beneficiaries in Villupuram district so far. The monthly disability assistance had been increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500, he said.

Member of Parliament (Kallakurichi) Gowtham Sigamani and MLAs R. Kumaraguru, M. Chakrapani, M.R. Muthamizhselvan, K. Ponmudi and T. Udaya Suriyan were present.