24-year-old falls off flyover, survives

A 24-year-old managed to survive a fall from a height of nearly 20 feet from the Richmond Circle flyoverhere on Monday.

According to the traffic police, Pawan Kashyap (24), a diploma graduate, slipped and fell off a speeding bike around 4 am. “He lost balance and fell off the flyover. Our night rounds policemen spotted his bike,” a source said. Kashyap is now undergoing treatment at a private hospital. A police official said he escaped head injuries as he was wearing a helmet.

Ajith Benedict Rayan, Medical Director of HOSMAT, said Kashyap had suffered multiple fractures to his right arm, hip, elbow, and left thigh, but is stable now. “We will conduct multiple surgeries on Tuesday,” he said. Hospital authorities said they are not sure if Kashyap has suffered any internal injuries.

Quoting his friends, police sources said Kashyap, a Malleswaram resident who hails from Mysuru, had ventured out late at night saying he was unable to sleep. The police are yet to ascertain if he was drunk at the time.