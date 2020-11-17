Tamil Nadu

24 test positive in Cuddalore district

Cuddalore district reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which took the tally of positive cases in the district to 23,866. A total of 38 persons were discharged from hospitals in the district, which now has 155 active cases.

No death was reported due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. As many as 23 persons tested positive in Villupuram district, taking its overall case count to 14,346.

Kallakurichi district recorded 19 new cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 10,547.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2020 11:07:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/24-test-positive-in-cuddalore-district/article33119978.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY