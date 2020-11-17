24 test positive in Cuddalore district

Cuddalore district reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which took the tally of positive cases in the district to 23,866. A total of 38 persons were discharged from hospitals in the district, which now has 155 active cases.

No death was reported due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. As many as 23 persons tested positive in Villupuram district, taking its overall case count to 14,346.

Kallakurichi district recorded 19 new cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 10,547.