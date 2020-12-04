Tamil Nadu

24 persons test positive in Cuddalore

As many as 24 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 24,285.

The Health Department said that 62 persons were undergoing treatment as on Thursday while 22 persons had recovered and were discharged from various treatment centres.

Villupuram district recorded 10 fresh cases, taking the total to 14,654.

Kallakurichi district reported three fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 10,683.

