24 new COVID-19 cases in Vellore, district tally 48,486

VELLORE

17 August 2021 01:26 IST

Ranipet district reports 22 cases, Tiruvannamalai 41

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 48,486 with 24 new cases reported on Monday.

While 47,034 cases had been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 349. The district’s death toll is 1,103.

In Ranipet district, 22 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 42,275. In Tirupattur district, six new cases were reported on Monday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,451.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 41, taking the tally to 52,815. Out of this, 51,691 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 481.