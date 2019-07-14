24-hr. health camp at Kanchi temple

With crowds swelling everyday during the Athi Varadar festival at the Sri Devarajaswamy Temple in Kancheepuram, the health department has put up a 24-hour health camp inside the temple.

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar, who visited the temple on Saturday, said that two beds have been provided at the camp near Vasantha Mandapam.

Four 108 ambulance teams were kept ready and three more camps are functioning near the eastern tower, said an official release.

Official sources said that over two lakh devotees had darshan of the idol on Saturday.