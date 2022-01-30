24 flying squads formed to monitor poll violations in Kallakurichi district

KALLAKURICHI

30 January 2022 13:59 IST

They will videograph all their inspections and track code violations

The district administration has deployed 24 flying squads to monitor violations ahead of elections to urban local bodies in Kallakurichi district. According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, each team will be headed by an official in the rank of executive magistrate and comprise a videographer and police personnel.

The team will videograph all their inspections and track poll code violations. If the candidate or his agent or persons are found carrying cash exceeding ₹50,000 without proper records or any candidate or party representative is found with posters, election materials, drugs or liquor, arms or gift items which are valued at more than ₹10,000, the team will file a case against the persons concerned.

Advertising

Advertising

The flying squads will function in three shifts round the clock in Kallakurichi, Ulundurpet, and Thirukoilur municipalities and town panchayats of Chinna Salem, Vadakkanandal, Thiyagadurgam, Sankarapuram and Manalurpet.