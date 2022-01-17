23,957 persons test positive in T.N.

The State reports 22 deaths, including 10 in Chennai; active cases rise to 1,42,476; 20,088 vaccinated

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 1,42,476 on Sunday, with 23,957 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 29,39,923 persons have tested positive for the infection in the State.

Among the fresh cases were 18 persons who arrived from other States or abroad. Of the 241 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, 231 were discharged after recovery. As many as 10 of these cases had been cross-notified to Puducherry (3); Andhra Pradesh (2); West Bengal (2); and Kerala, Delhi and Jharkhand (1 each).

Nine districts reported less than 100 cases each. They include Ariyalur (73), Dindigul (75), Karur (77), Mayiladuthurai (78), Nagapattinam (68), Perambalur (71), Pudukottai (52), Sivagangai (94) and Tiruvarur (84).

In Chennai, 8,987 persons tested positive, pushing up the tally of active cases to 57,591, and 6,018 persons were discharged. So far, 6,43,727 persons have been infected in the district. In neighbouring Chengalpattu, 2,701 infections were reported. In Tiruvallur district, 1,273 persons were infected. Kancheepuram reported 831 cases.

The State recorded the death of 22 persons, including 10 in Chennai. The toll has gone up to 36,989. With the discharge of 12,484 more persons after their recovery in the past several hours, the number of the recovered persons has risen to 27,60,458.

So far 5,85,89,965 persons have undergone the RT-PCR test, including 1,36,559 persons whose test results were declared on Sunday. Among those who lost their lives were two persons, aged 41 and 57, who had no pre-existing health conditions. Twenty others had co-morbidities.

As many as 20,088 persons were vaccinated at 2,050 government vaccination camps. Among them were 28 healthcare workers; 18 frontline workers; 262 persons aged 15-18; 12,139 persons aged 18-44; 5,638 persons aged 45-59; and 2,003 senior citizens. The total number of the vaccinated so far stood at 8,81,66,757.