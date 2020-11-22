23,856 residents visit special camps for electors

Chennai

22 November 2020 01:20 IST

District election office has intensified monitoring to improve services

Chennai district election office has intensified monitoring of all booths to check if residents are able to submit applications for inclusion, deletion and correction of electors' data during special camps.

As many as 16 monitoring officials including IAS officers checked most of the booths on Saturday to facilitate inclusion of names on the rolls. Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanatha Reddy said officials on Saturday received 23856 applications from residents at the special camps of 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai.

"The number of electors who visited the booths have increased during this special camp because of a rise in interest among voters ahead of the Assembly election. Each booth has received more than five applications on Saturday. Some booths did not have officials to receive applications. A few officials did not know about the streets of the locality. As a result, they were not able to guide residents. They need training," said Harbour MLA P.K.Sekar Babu.

As many as 2070 applications were recived in R.K.Nagar Assembly constituency on Saturday. Officials in booths located in Perambur received 2233 applications, Egmore 948, Royapuram 1111, Harbour 700, Kolathur 2166, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 1238, Villivakkam 1532, Anna Nagar 2055, Chepauk 1259, Thousand Lights 1137, Mylapore 1132, Virugambakkam 1869, Thiyagarayanagar 1337, Saidapet 1432 and Velachery 1637.

On Sunday, monitoring officials will visit booths to check the availability of applications for inclusion of names and other request pertaining to electoral rolls. Residents are requested to visit their polling booths to verify the names on the rolls. Residents who do not have their names on the rolls will receive assistance in inclusion of names. On Saturday, 18637 residents submitted Form 6 for inclusion of names on the electoral rolls in the 16 constituencies.

As many as 524 applications in Form 7, 2113 applications in Form 8 and 2582 applications in Form 8A were received on Saturday.