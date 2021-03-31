Tamil Nadu

2,342 fresh cases, 16 more deaths in T.N.

On Tuesday, when Tamil Nadu reported 2,342 fresh cases of COVID-19, the number of fatalities rose to 16. This took the State’s tally of cases to 8,84,094 and toll to 12,700. Chennai recorded 874 new cases.

The 16 fatalities included a 23-year-old woman from Coimbatore. She had no co-morbidities and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on March 26. However, she died the next day owing to bilateral bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure.

Six persons in their 50s died of infection. One of them — a 53-year-old man from Chennai — did not have co-morbidities. He died at the Government Corona Hospital within 25 minutes of arrival on March 28 due to severe COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure. He had tested positive on March 23. There were four deaths in Chennai, three in Thanjavur, two each in Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Kancheepuram and one each in Dindigul, Nagapattinam and Tiruvallur.

Worst-hit districts

Chennai, along with the districts of Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, accounted for nearly 70% of the cases.

There were 242 cases in Chengalpattu and 207 in Coimbatore. Thanjavur reported 114 cases, while Kancheepuram’s daily count touched 100 after several months. Tiruvallur recorded 80 cases.

Among the other districts, there were 61 cases in Nagapattinam, 55 in Tiruchi, 54 in Kanyakumari, 52 in Tiruvarur and 51 in Tiruppur. Only six districts had fewer than 10 cases each.

The fresh cases included 10 returnees — four from Jharkhand, three from West Bengal, two from the UAE and one from Karnataka.

The number of active cases increased to 14,846. Of this, Chennai accounted for 5,895 persons who were under treatment, followed by 1,566 in Chengalpattu, 1,387 in Coimbatore and 574 in Thanjavur.

Another 1,463 persons were discharged across the State. This took the total number of persons discharged so far to 8,56,548.

On Tuesday, 82,666 persons were tested, taking the total number of persons tested so far to 1,91,88,473.

35 cases in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported 35 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally to 25,655. While 25,112 persons have been discharged, the active cases stood at 194.

In Villupuram district, 14 persons tested positive, taking the number of positive cases to 15,485. Kallakurichi district reported three positive cases, taking the tally to 10,946.

