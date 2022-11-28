2,340 get their degrees at B.S. Abdur Rahman college’s convocation

November 28, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

At the 12 th convocation of B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology today, 2,340 graduands, including 44 Ph.D, 501 postgraduate and 1,795 undergraduate students, received their degrees. As many as 51 graduates, including 33 undergraduate and 18 postgraduate candidates, received gold medals for their academic achievements. While 578 candidates received their certificates in person, 1,762 participated virtually, according to a press release from the institution. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), distributed the medals and certificates. Institute chancellor B.S.A. Arif Buhary Rahman, pro-chancellor Abdul Qadir A. Rahman Buhari and vice-chancellor A. Peer Mohamed and other officials of the institution participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT