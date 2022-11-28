2,340 get their degrees at B.S. Abdur Rahman college’s convocation

November 28, 2022 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At the 12 th convocation of B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology today, 2,340 graduands, including 44 Ph.D, 501 postgraduate and 1,795 undergraduate students, received their degrees. As many as 51 graduates, including 33 undergraduate and 18 postgraduate candidates, received gold medals for their academic achievements. While 578 candidates received their certificates in person, 1,762 participated virtually, according to a press release from the institution. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), distributed the medals and certificates. Institute chancellor B.S.A. Arif Buhary Rahman, pro-chancellor Abdul Qadir A. Rahman Buhari and vice-chancellor A. Peer Mohamed and other officials of the institution participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

higher education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US