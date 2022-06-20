2,32,872 engineering seats available

18,763 register, 790 students upload documents on first day

As many as 221 engineering colleges have introduced new courses this year. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

A total of 2,32,872 seats will be available for counselling through Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions single window system.

This is 9,196 more seats than last year (2,23,676), according to data provided by Anna University.

While 13,331 seats have been added owing to new courses started by the colleges, 1,316 seats were lost with scrapping of some courses. Eight colleges will not participate in counselling and two colleges have been closed.

A total of 221 colleges have introduced new courses: They include B. Tech Artificial Intelligence and Data Science; Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security); B.E. Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning); B. Tech Computer Science and Business Systems; B. Tech Computer Science and Engineering (Internet of Things); B. Tech Agricultural Engineering; B.E. Biomedical Engineering; and B. Tech Information Technology.

So far this year, 201 colleges have surrendered seats in traditional BE programmes such as Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering and Electrical and Electronics Engineering this year.

Soon after declaration of Class XII results on Monday, TNEA commenced the admission process and by 6 p.m., 790 aspirants had uploaded certificates while 4,199 candidates had paid the initial fee for the counselling process. A total of 18,763 persons had registered, TNEA officials said.

Arts and Science colleges

At the graduation ceremony of Tiruvennainallur Arts and Science College in Villupuram, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy announced that the online registration for admission to all government arts and science colleges in the State would commence on June 22. Earlier, the department had announced that the process would commence on June 27.

The State government runs 163 arts and science colleges. Candidates may visit www.tngasa.in or www.tngasa.org to register themselves or alternatively they approach Admission Facilitation Centres (AFC) listed on the websites.

Application for a college for general category student is ₹50, including a registration fee of ₹2. The SC/ST candidates are required to pay the registration fee only.