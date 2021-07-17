2,312 test positive for COVID-19

46 deaths take the toll to 33,652; 2,98,400 people vaccinated

A total of 2,312 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, taking the tally of active cases to 29,230 and the overall caseload to 25,31,118. As many as 2,986 people were discharged, and the total number of people discharged has gone up to 24,68,236.

According to the daily bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 144 persons tested positive and 142 were discharged in Chennai district. Seven persons succumbed to the infection. As on date, 1,639 patients are under treatment either at home or health facilities. So far, 5,35,902 people have been infected and 5,25,977 have been discharged. A total of 8,286 people have died.

In the neighbouring Chengalpattu, 127 persons were infected and three died of the infection. Coimbatore continued to have the highest number of cases, at 252, followed by Salem with 168 cases and Thanjavur with 158 cases.

As the cases fell, the bed vacancy rose significantly: 13, 506 beds remained vacant in Chennai. These included 8,428 oxygen beds; 3,430 non-oxygen beds; and 1,648 intensive care unit beds.

The State reported 46 deaths, taking the toll to 33,652. While 40 persons died of pre-existing health conditions, six had no co-morbidities.

A 34-year-old man from Vellore tested positive on June 27. He was admitted to a private medical college and hospital there the same day with complaints of fever for four days, cough and breathing difficulty for three days. He died on July 14 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

On Friday, 2,98,400 people were vaccinated in the State at 2,338 sessions. Among them were 1,61,908 people aged 18-44; 99,860 people aged 45-59 with co-morbidities; and 34,017 senior citizens. As many as 539 healthcare workers and 2,076 frontline workers were also vaccinated. So far, 1,76,19,174 people have been inoculated.

So far, 4,00,726 sessions have been held to administer Covishield and Covaxin.

As many as 8,60,351 healthcare workers; 11,22,499 frontline workers; 63,54,191 people aged 18-44; and 58,29,269 people aged 45-59; and 34,52,864 senior citizens have been vaccinated.