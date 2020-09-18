23 vulnerable areas identified ahead of monsoon in Salem

Ahead of the north-east monsoon, the district administration has identified 23 vulnerable areas and zone-level monitoring committees were formed to monitor the areas.
A meeting, chaired by Collector S.A. Raman, to review the preparedness for the monsoon was held at the Collectorate in which officials from various departments participated.
The Collector said that 23 areas that could possibly be affected during monsoon and water bodies were identified and committees, to monitor these areas and all the villages, were formed.
He said that officials were instructed to establish relief camps with basic amenities and provide compensation to the affected people and keep stock of ration items for a period of three months. Medicines, particularly medicines to treat snake bites, should be kept ready while excavators, generators, torch lights and woodcutter saw machines should be kept ready.
Of the total 455 water bodies in the district, 259 were without water. Since the monsoon could bring copious rains to these water bodies, officials should monitor it, he said and asked officials to take all the precautionary measures to protect the people, livestock and properties during the monsoon.
Mr. Raman said that the control room at the Collectorate functions round-the-clock during disasters and people can contact the toll free numbers at 1077 or 0427-2452202 and provide any information.
