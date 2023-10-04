ADVERTISEMENT

23 CPI (M) cadre held for bid to stage black flag protest against T.N. Governor in Cuddalore

October 04, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The cadre said the protest was against Mr. Ravi’s continued and fierce espousal of Sanatana Dharma and his refusal to clear the Bill banning NEET

The Hindu Bureau

The cadre were attempting to stage the protest Theppakulam in Kattumannarkovil on October 4, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 23 cadres of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) were arrested by the police when they attempted to stage a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi in Kattumannarkovil in Cuddalore district on Wednesday.

Mr. Ravi reached Chidambaram by road on the night of Tuesday, October 3, 2023, to take part in the 85th convocation of Annamalai University on Wednesday. The Governor was also scheduled to participate in the Swami Nandhanar Guru Pooja organised by the Tamil Seva Sangam in Adhanur village near Kattumannarkovil at 10.30 a.m.

Cadres of the CPI (M) planned to stage a black flag protest in Theppakulam in Kattumannarkovil at around 10 a.m. As the protesters led by Prakash, district committee member of the CPI (M) arrived at the location, the police prevented them from staging the protest and detained them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Prakash said the protest was against Mr. Ravi’s continued and fierce espousal of Sanatana Dharma in his speeches. The Governor was also refusing to clear the Bill banning the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in the State. The Governor’s actions were not only anti-people but were also against the constitution, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US