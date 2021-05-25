Tamil Nadu

2.24 lakh people vaccinated

A total of 2,24,544 persons were given COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, including 1,89,578 in the 18-44 age group. In the 2,544 sessions held as many as 979 healthcare workers; and 2,314 front line workers were vaccinated. As many as 23,119 persons with co-morbid conditions in the age group of 45 to 59 years were administered vaccines. A total of 8,554 senior citizens were inoculated in a day. In the last 121 days, 75,57,666 beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

Bed availability

On Tuesday, the State had 13,722 beds, including 2,487 with oxygen support; 10,855 non-O2 beds; and 380 beds in ICUs in the hospitals. Health officials said districts communicated dynamically bed vacancies from time to time.

