22.33 lakh get jabs in mega drive

Sixth vaccination camp held at 50,000 places

Tamil Nadu administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to 22,33,219 people at the sixth mega vaccination drive organised across the State on Saturday.

Prior to the drive, the Health and Family Welfare (HFW) Department had said that the focus would be on administering second doses to people who were due for it. Consequently, the State managed to administer more second doses of the vaccines than the first during the drive.

According to an update provided by the Department around 8 p.m. on Saturday, the State had administered the second dose to 13,65,646 people and the first dose to 8,67,573.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected some camps in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar, accompanied by Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Principal Secretary of HFW Department J. Radhakrishnan and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian toured Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruvarur districts to monitor the drive. Interacting with the media, the Minister said the drive was taking place in 50,000 places, with a stock of around 66 lakh doses. .

The State has managed to administer 1.33 crore doses of vaccines through its six mega drives, organised since September 12. Following the drive on Saturday, no vaccination camps will be organised by the government on Sunday.