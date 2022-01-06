Tamil Nadu

223 new cases in Vellore district

The COVID-19 tally in Vellore district rose to 51,116 with 223 new cases reported on Thursday.

While 49,301 people have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stood at 670. The district’s death toll is 1,145.

67 cases in Ranipet

In Ranipet district, 67 persons tested positive, taking the tally to 43,902. In Tirupattur district, 15 new cases were reported on Thursday and the tally rose to 29,520.

Thirty six persons tested positive In Tiruvannamalai district, taking the tally to 55,464. Of these, 54,677 people have been discharged and the number of active cases stood at 114.


