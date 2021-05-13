Tamil Nadu

22,000 more beds for COVID-19 patients soon

More room for patients: A temporary ward for COVID-19 patients being readied on Thursday at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar, sponsored by CREDAI. u   | Photo Credit: RAGU R

An additional 22,000 beds for patients with COVID-19 were coming up across the State, according to Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare.

The Minister, on Thursday, inspected the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy, and visited the 140-bed facility set up at the Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, with financial assistance from CREDAI, according to a press release.

There were reports that Remdesivir and oxygen cylinders were being sold for high rates. This was highly condemnable and action would be taken on such persons, he said.

The Minister said 150 beds would come up at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, 100 beds at the Anna Nagar hospital and 120 beds at the Saidapet government hospital. In all, 1,000 oxygen-supported beds would be set up. A total of 450 ambulances would be utilised for patients with COVID-19. For ambulances of the 108 network in COVID-19 work, Reliance would sponsor 50 litres of fuel for each of the vehicles for two months, he said.

The Minister urged people to adhere to the lockdown norms and not venture out of their homes unnecessarily.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan was present.

