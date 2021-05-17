220 vehicles seized in Dindigul, 204 in Madurai

In Tirunelveli, lockdown norms violators were let off with a warning

As ‘e-registration’ for inter-district travel came into force on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, police intensified checks at important junctions and along arterial roads in cities and towns in southern districts.

However, many people were moving around on bikes as they were let off with warning at different places.

In Dindigul, though the police intensified monitoring and checks, a large number of people were out on the streets. The police seized 220 vehicles for violating the COVID-19 restrictions.

In order to create awareness among the public, the police had distributed pamphlets and also made announcements through the public address system about the fast spread of the pandemic.

Madurai Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said 204 cases for violations had been registered till date. A total of 202 two-wheelers and two autorickshaws had been seized.

Only permitted shops should be opened during the allotted time. Violators would be booked by enforcement teams comprising police and revenue officials and the shops would be sealed.

Incidents of harassment by the police, if any, could be reported to 77088-06111 through Whatsapp. A total of 11 check-posts have been put up in Madurai district.

In Tirunelveli, the police erected check-posts at Vasavappapuram on Thoothukudi National Highway, Krishnapuram on Tiruchendur Road, Maranthai on Tenkasi Road, Gangaikondan on Tirunelveli–Madurai National Highway and Tuckerammalpuram on Tirunelveli–Nagercoil highway.

Those who had not done ‘e-registration’ were sent back at these points with a warning. Many people who knew routes where no police picketing had been posted used them to reach their destinations.

Since shops were functioning between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., unusual crowds could be seen in front of grocery and vegetable shops. No physical distancing was followed in many shops, especially vegetable shops.

As Monday was an auspicious day (the first day of the Tamil month of Vaikasi), a few temples allowed conduct of marriages, where only the groom, the bride and their parents were allowed inside. In most places, marriages were conducted in front of temples.