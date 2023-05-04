HamberMenu
220 persons test positive for COVID-19 infection

May 04, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Currently 2,079 persons are under treatment.

Chennai with 44 fresh COVID-19 infections, followed by 33 new cases in Coimbatore, led the tally of 220 new infections on Wednesday in the State. 

In Salem 17 more persons tested positive; whereas in Kanyakumari 20 were infected. In Chengalpattu another 12 persons were infected. In Madurai 11 more persons were detected to have contracted the infection, according to the daily health bulletin.

In a day another 419 patients were declared to have recovered. 

A 77-year-old man from Tirupathur, diagnosed wih hypertension and chronic kidney disease was admitted on April 27 in a private medical college and hospital in Vellore and tested positive for the infection on April 29.

He succumbed to he infection on May 1 and the hospital recorded his death as owing to sepsis with septic shock, multiple organs dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. The toll is now 38,072. Currently 2,079 persons are under treatment. 

