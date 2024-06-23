GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

22 T.N. fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Updated - June 23, 2024 01:50 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 01:44 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image. File

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

In a fresh incident, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel arrested 22 fishermen from Tamil Nadu on charges of poaching at Delft Island late on Saturday (June 22, 2024) night.

Three mechanised boats with registration - IND-TN-10-MM 84, IND-TN-10-MM 88 and IND-TN-10-MM 340 were impounded and the catch in the boats were also seized.

According to fisheries department officials, the fishermen were taken to Kankesanthurai Port and after interrogation, they were likely to be produced before a court.

Meanwhile, tempers ran high in Rameswaram, Mandapam and Thangachimadam colonies. Fishermen and their families assembled at the community centre in Thangachimadam and expressed shock.

Only on June 15, the season commenced after the annual 61-day ban on fishing period. Within two days, three fishermen from the coastal district died after a mechanised boat developed snag at about eight nautical miles. Even as the affected families were yet to come out of the personal loss and shock, the incident of arrest of 22 fishers had yet again created psychological pressure and anxiety among the homes, said P. Jesu Raja, a fishermen leader in Thangachimadam.

The governments are silent and passive for long years. “We have no option. Our families are in a state of confusion. Children are under constant fear. Parents are worried about the rising debts in each homes....” he added.

The Fisheries department officials said that 507 boats had ventured into the sea on Saturday morning and were set to return to the shore on Sunday evening or Monday morning with their catch.

The fishermen associations have appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take up the issue with the Union government and help release the 22 fishermen safely and also get their boats returned.

Related Topics

fishing industry / India-Sri Lanka / Sri Lanka / Madurai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.