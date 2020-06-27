22 quacks held; 33 clinics and dispensaries sealed

Ranipet

27 June 2020 01:01 IST

Following complaints of quacks operating on a large scale in villages and smaller towns of Ranipet district, five special teams conducted raids at different places and arrested 22 quacks on Friday.

While many of them were unqualified, a few who had completed Siddha, Unani, Ayurveda courses were found practising allopathy. Several packets of allopathic medicines, injections were seized from as many as 33 clinics and dispensaries.

The clinics and dispensaries were sealed and the practitioners were taken into custody, said Ranipet Collector S. Divyadharshini, who added that action would be taken against others still practising medicine without any qualifications.

