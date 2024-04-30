22 persons injured in two road accidents in Tirupattur

April 30, 2024 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Twenty two persons, mostly passengers, were injured in two separate accidents after the private buses they were travelling in, hit other vehicles, in Tirupattur on Tuesday, April, 30, 2024.

In the first accident, police said, 14 persons including a lorry driver and his son were injured after a private transport bus, which was heading from Tirupattur to Dharmapuri, with around 30 commuters in it on Dharmapuri High Road, hit the empty lorry that was proceeding in the opposite direction.

The bus driver, K. Sampath (38), lost control of the vehicle near a narrow curve on the Rail Over Bridge (ROB) along the stretch and hit the lorry, which was going to Kancheepuram from Dharmapuri. In the impact, the bus and lorry was damaged, with commuters and bus crew caught inside the overturned vehicle. The incident occurred around 8.40 a.m.

Immediately, local residents and motorists rescued the injured commuters and the bus crew. They also alerted the Kandali police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tirupattur town, around two kms from the accident site. A case has been registered. Doctors at the hospital said except for S. Sabari (18), son of the lorry driver, who sustained bone injuries, all the other injured persons were out of danger.

Along with Albert John, SP (Tirupattur), Collector K. Tharpagaraj met the injured persons at the hospital and advised doctors including K.T. Sivakumar, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the hospital to provide necessary treatment to the injured persons.

In the second accident, eight persons were injured after a private transport bus hit a parked earthmover (JCP) on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) near Vaniyambadi town. The bus, with around 30 commuters, was heading towards Vellore from Tirupattur town on the highway when the bus driver, V. Kumar (42), tried to steer from the service lane onto the highway but lost control of the vehicle and hit the earthmover.

The bus was severely damaged in the impact The accident occurred around 10 a.m. The injured persons were taken to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi. Doctors at the hospital said that all injured persons are out of danger. A case has been registered by the Vaniyambadi Taluk police. Further investigations are on.

