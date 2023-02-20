ADVERTISEMENT

22 out of 34 people in public hearing welcome Pen Memorial, says TNPCB

February 20, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty-two of the 34 people, who participated in the public hearing on the proposed pen memorial on Marina beach for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, welcomed the project, according to the minutes of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s public hearing released on Monday.

The public hearing held on January 31 turned chaotic as groups raised objections against opposing views. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman said he would break the monument if it was built in the sea. Several environmental activists have raised concerns against the ₹81- crore project as it falls under Coastal Regulation Zones (CRZ) IA, II, and IV(A) areas. “The project will be modelled similar to the Chatrapati Shivaji statue constructed in Mumbai by the Government of Maharashtra,” the TNPCB said in the hearing.

“Steps are being taken to get permission/no objection certificate from Coastal Regulation Zone Management Authority, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Port Trust, Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy,” the TNPCB said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US