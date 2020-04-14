22 liquor licences revoked

In a crackdown on illegal sale of alcohol during the lockdown, the Excise Department has revoked 22 liquor licences.
The drive was directed by Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi after AIADMK MLA A. Anbalagan lodged a complaint about the illegal sale.
The legislator claimed that out of the 500 licencees, 400 sold almost 90% of their stock since the lockdown was imposed.
On directions of Shurbir Singh, Excise Secretary, a team that conducted the drive undertook stock verification at the outlets. Police have booked cases in this connection.
Ms. Bedi said further enquiry was on. The crackdown would continue against illegal sale and “non sparing action” would be taken.
The department is ensuring that all liquor retail outlets remain sealed. Separate teams have been formed and with the help of police physical stock inspection would be conducted by April 15.
