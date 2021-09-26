22 lakh people due for second dose, says Health Minister

People urged to get inoculated at the mega camp today

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday said 22 lakh people were due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in the State, and urged them to come forward to get inoculated at the camps to be held in their neighbourhood as part of the third mega vaccination camp on Sunday.

About 40,000 camps are being set up for the mega vaccination camp, he said, adding: “We request you to come forward to get your second dose. Both Covaxin and Covishield doses are available in all camps. Those who have received Covaxin can get the second dose after a gap of 28 days, while the gap is 84 days for those who have taken Covishield. Those who have crossed the prescribed gap and are waiting for the second dose can get it at the camps.”

He said people with co-morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes, and those aged over 60 were the most affected by COVID-19.

The Minister said while 56% of the eligible population in the State had received the first dose of the vaccines, 17% had received the second dose. Though the third mega vaccination camp has a target to administer 15 lakh doses, it could exceed that and 20 lakh to 25 lakh doses could be administered. Through this, the percentage of people who have received the first dose could reach 60%, he said.

So far, government vaccination centres have inoculated 4,17,50,075 people, while 24,47,065 have been vaccinated at private centres. In total, 4,41,97,140 people have got the jabs in the State. He urged people to get vaccinated, so the figure of total number of vaccinated people in the State could reach five crore.

He expressed gratitude to the staff of the Health Department who work for 15 hours during mega vaccination camps.

He said the health staff could take a leave on Monday, and asked people not to approach vaccination centres on that day. The State has received 29 lakh vaccine doses now, he said.

He took part in an event to mark the anniversary of the 108 ambulance service, entering its 14th year. There are 1,303 ambulances in the State. A total of 1,17,40,000 people have benefited through it.