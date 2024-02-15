22 Irula families provided temporary houses with mobilised funds from villagers

February 15, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - RANIPET

Homeless Irula families in Thengal and Periyathangal villages near Walajah town in Ranipet have got 22 temporary houses after residents in these farming villages mobilised funds to construct houses for them.

This comes after the huts of these Irula families were severely damaged during the monsoon last year. They were accommodated in temporary shelter camps in the district. Later, they had to live on the roadside with their families. Since then, they have been appealing to the local panchayats for the concrete houses under centrally-sponsored housing schemes.

“The temporary houses on government land will ensure our safety during such events. However, the district administration should help us get concrete houses soon,” said K. Vennila, a resident.

Located around 10 km from Walajah town, Thengal and Periyathangal villages depend on the Ponnai river, a tributary of Palar, for farming. The two villages have over 3,000 residents, comprising six wards each. Most of the Irulas reside on the outskirts of the villages along the bank of the river due to the availability of water for domestic needs. Except during monsoon, when they are accommodated in government shelters, the river bank was the settlement for Irulars for the rest of the year.

The local panchayat decided to provide permanent houses under the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Due to the delay in identification of patta land for the project, Irula families lived in the open under tree shades. As a result, residents in the villages mobilised funds through voluntary donations for the past few months.

Committee formed

A committee with residents, ward members and panchayat officials was formed to construct temporary houses for Irulars. “Permanent houses on the plot, where temporary accommodation was provided, will be built under central scheme for them soon. We don’t want Irulars to live in the open,” said Indira Padmanaban, president, Thengal village panchayat

Each new temporary house is around 200 sq.ft. Security deposit of ₹3,000 for each family has been paid by the local panchayat to provide power connection to the houses. A small water tank was also built by the panchayat. A common toilet has also been built for them. Pattas for the land have been provided.

Panchayat officials said that efforts have also been taken to encourage them to enrol themselves under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for regular income. Steps have been taken to construct concrete houses for Irulas in the villages under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the coming months.