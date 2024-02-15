GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

22 Irula families provided temporary houses with mobilised funds from villagers

The huts of the Irular families were damaged during the monsoon last year. Steps have been taken by the local panchayat to build permanent houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

February 15, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Security deposit has been paid by the local panchayat to provide power connection to the houses

Security deposit has been paid by the local panchayat to provide power connection to the houses

Homeless Irula families in Thengal and Periyathangal villages near Walajah town in Ranipet have got 22 temporary houses after residents in these farming villages mobilised funds to construct houses for them.

This comes after the huts of these Irula families were severely damaged during the monsoon last year. They were accommodated in temporary shelter camps in the district. Later, they had to live on the roadside with their families. Since then, they have been appealing to the local panchayats for the concrete houses under centrally-sponsored housing schemes.

“The temporary houses on government land will ensure our safety during such events. However, the district administration should help us get concrete houses soon,” said K. Vennila, a resident.

Located around 10 km from Walajah town, Thengal and Periyathangal villages depend on the Ponnai river, a tributary of Palar, for farming. The two villages have over 3,000 residents, comprising six wards each. Most of the Irulas reside on the outskirts of the villages along the bank of the river due to the availability of water for domestic needs. Except during monsoon, when they are accommodated in government shelters, the river bank was the settlement for Irulars for the rest of the year.

The local panchayat decided to provide permanent houses under the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Due to the delay in identification of patta land for the project, Irula families lived in the open under tree shades. As a result, residents in the villages mobilised funds through voluntary donations for the past few months.

Committee formed

A committee with residents, ward members and panchayat officials was formed to construct temporary houses for Irulars. “Permanent houses on the plot, where temporary accommodation was provided, will be built under central scheme for them soon. We don’t want Irulars to live in the open,” said Indira Padmanaban, president, Thengal village panchayat

Each new temporary house is around 200 sq.ft. Security deposit of ₹3,000 for each family has been paid by the local panchayat to provide power connection to the houses. A small water tank was also built by the panchayat. A common toilet has also been built for them. Pattas for the land have been provided.

Panchayat officials said that efforts have also been taken to encourage them to enrol themselves under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for regular income. Steps have been taken to construct concrete houses for Irulas in the villages under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the coming months.

Related Topics

tribals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.