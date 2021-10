CUDDALORE

26 October 2021 00:21 IST

Cuddalore district recorded nil deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday.

As many as 22 persons tested positive, taking the tally to 63,976.

With 62,888 recoveries, active cases stood at 221.

In Villupuram district, 13 tested positive, taking the total cases to 45,791. Kallakurichi district reported 10 new cases, taking the tally to 31,308.