22 farmer producer organisations given awards

Minister Periakaruppan inaugurates exhibition

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan giving green awards to farmers’ collectives on the occasion of World Environment Day in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan inaugurated an exhibition by producer collectives on the occasion of the World Environment Day on Sunday.

He handed over green awards and the green incentive grant during the programme organised by the Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Project.

Twenty two Farmer Producer Organisations were selected for green awards based on adaptation of eco friendly practices such as application of organic/biological inputs, water conservation and recycling, waste management, use of renewable energy and energy conservation.

An official release said 16 Farmer Producer Organisations which followed green practices were given ₹3 lakh as an incentive grant.

Environment and Forests Secretary Supriya Sahu, Rural Development Secretary P. Amudha, Chief Executive Officer of Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom Project, Pallavi Baldev and Chief Operating Officer M. Aruna were present.