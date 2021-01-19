22 districts record under 10 cases each

State sees 551 new COVID-19 infections; 8 more deaths push the toll to 12,272

Tamil Nadu recorded 551 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, even as 22 of the 37 districts clocked in cases only in single digits.

Perambalur, for the third day in a row, saw no new infection.

The fresh cases — including among three returnees from West Bengal (2) and Andhra Pradesh (1) — took the State’s tally to 8,31,323.

Eight more persons, including a 103-year-old man from Coimbatore, succumbed to the infection. The centenarian, who tested positive for COVID-19 on January 5, was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College and ESI Hospital on January 6. He died on January 16 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome and renal failure.

Till date, a total of 12,272 persons have died in the State.

The number of active cases stood at 5,725, the most being in Chennai (1,939), followed by Coimbatore (595) and Chengalpattu (351).

As many as 758 persons were discharged, including 180 in Chennai, 81 in Coimbatore and 50 in Chengalpattu, taking the total figure to 8,13,326.

Districts’ tally

In Chennai, 158 persons tested positive for COVID-19. There were 69 cases in Coimbatore, 40 in Chengalpattu and 30 in Tiruvallur. A total of 22 districts saw under 10 cases each — this included Cuddalore (7), Nagapattinam (8), Theni (3), Villupuram (2) and Virudhunagar (3).

There were four deaths in Chennai, two in Vellore, and one each in Coimbatore and Pudukottai.

In the last 24 hours, 50,501 samples were tested in the State. Till date, 1,52,79,808 samples have been tested.

One more private laboratory — Kongunad Hospitals Pvt. Ltd., Coimbatore — was approved for COVID-19 testing.

As of date, there are 184 private testing facilities and 68 government labs.