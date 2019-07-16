22 candidates off Tamil Nadu medical merit list

The Directorate of Medical Education on Monday removed 22 names from the Tamil Nadu State quota merit list as these students had studied elsewhere and could not claim nativity to the State.

This list includes two students who had earlier last week been excluded. The two candidates had claimed reservation under BC category in at least two States — Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Students will have to prove domiciliary status in order to be eligible for an MBBS seat as part of the State quota.

Another student had identified himself as a local in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The first round of counselling for government quota merit list ended on Friday.