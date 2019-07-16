Tamil Nadu

22 candidates off Tamil Nadu medical merit list

more-in

The Directorate of Medical Education on Monday removed 22 names from the Tamil Nadu State quota merit list as these students had studied elsewhere and could not claim nativity to the State.

This list includes two students who had earlier last week been excluded. The two candidates had claimed reservation under BC category in at least two States — Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Students will have to prove domiciliary status in order to be eligible for an MBBS seat as part of the State quota.

Another student had identified himself as a local in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The first round of counselling for government quota merit list ended on Friday.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 16, 2019 12:41:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/22-candidates-off-tamil-nadu-medical-merit-list/article28454558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY