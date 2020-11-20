Tamil Nadu

22 bonded labourers rescued

The Released Bonded Labour Association (RBLA) in Vellore helped rescue 22 bonded labourers from Vellore who were working in a farm and brick kilns in Karnataka.

Following reports that 12 adults and 10 children from Anaicut were working in sugarcane farms and brick kilns in Hassan district in Karnataka, the RBLA submitted a petition to A. Shanmuga Sundaram, Vellore Collector and sought help in rescuing them.

Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram coordinated with the officials in Hassan district.

