ADVERTISEMENT

218 candidates to benefit under Madras University’s free education scheme

July 06, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The scheme was begun 12 years ago and since then annually around 250 candidates have benefitted. To be eligible for the scheme the candidate’s family annual income should be below ₹3 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 218 candidates will receive seat allotment letters for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on Thursday under the free education scheme of the University of Madras. They will study in the colleges affiliated to the university. 

Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri will distribute the letters at an event to be held in the University centenary building. The scheme was begun 12 years ago and since then annually around 250 candidates have benefitted. To be eligible for the scheme the candidate’s family annual income should be below ₹3 lakh.

Preference is given to economically backward students, orphans, children of widows and first graduates in the family under the University of Madras Free Education Scheme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US