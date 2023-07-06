218 candidates to benefit under Madras University’s free education scheme

July 06, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

A total of 218 candidates will receive seat allotment letters for undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on Thursday under the free education scheme of the University of Madras. They will study in the colleges affiliated to the university.

Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri will distribute the letters at an event to be held in the University centenary building. The scheme was begun 12 years ago and since then annually around 250 candidates have benefitted. To be eligible for the scheme the candidate’s family annual income should be below ₹3 lakh.

Preference is given to economically backward students, orphans, children of widows and first graduates in the family under the University of Madras Free Education Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.