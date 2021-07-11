215th anniversary of the Vellore Sepoy Mutiny celebrated

The district administration celebrated the 215th year of the Vellore Sepoy Mutiny with the Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian, garlanding the memorial pillar at Hazrat Makkan Junction in Vellore on Saturday.

According to a press release, the day-long revolt on July 10, 1806, ended with the Indian sepoys seizing the Vellore Fort. Many English soldiers and officers inside the Fort were killed or injured during the uprising.

The mutiny was subdued by the cavalry and artillery from Arcot. The revolt broke out following a change in dress code introduced in November 1805 by the British. Since then, July 10 has been celebrated as the Vellore Sepoy Mutiny Day every year.

On the occasion, Selvakumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vellore, District Revenue Officer J. Parthiban and Albert John, Additional SP, Vellore, took part.