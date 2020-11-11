2,146 persons test positive in State

CHENNAI

11 November 2020 01:32 IST

Daily deaths increase marginally; 2,237 people discharged; only 4 districts report 100-plus cases

A total of 2,146 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, taking the tally to 7,48,225.

The number of deaths reported daily, which fell below 20 on Monday after a gap of almost five months, went up marginally on Tuesday, to 25.

The total number of recoveries stood at 7,18,129, with 2,237 people having been discharged on Tuesday. The State currently has 18,709 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Only four districts reported more than 100 cases on Tuesday, compared to six districts on Monday. Chennai reported 577 cases, followed by Coimbatore (196), Tiruvallur (107) and Chengalpattu (104). Six districts, including Tiruppur (98), Salem (97), and Kancheepuram (91), reported more than 50 cases.

Three of the twenty-five people whose deaths were recorded on Tuesday did not have any co-morbidities, the bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department said. They included a 55-year-old man from Coimbatore, a 45-year-old woman from Tiruppur and a 44-year-old man from Tiruvannamalai district.

Among the remaining 22, the oldest was an 80-year-old woman who had diabetes, systemic hypertension and coronary artery disease. She was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Sunday afternoon and died 12 hours later.

The youngest was a 38-year-old man from Chengalpattu district who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday. He had diabetes and systemic hypertension. He died on Monday.

As many as 16 of the 25 deaths reported on Tuesday took place in government institutions while the remaining 9 took place in private hospitals.

The number of persons tested came down by around 3,000 from the previous day to 71,511 on Tuesday. However, the test positivity rate remained roughly the same, at 3%.