2.14 kg of gold seized

About 2.14 kg of gold worth ₹93.14 lakh was seized by Air Customs at Chennai airport. A passenger from Dubai, who arrived here on Thursday, had concealed 459 grams of gold in a hard disc. In two other cases, two passengers from Colombo and Sharjah were held for hiding 690 grams of gold in the form of paste in their rectum. Another passenger was caught carrying 995 grams of gold in paste form in his innerwear.