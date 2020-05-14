Tamil Nadu

212 quarantined persons sent home in Cuddalore

The persons were contacts of those who had contracted COVID-19, or had returned from other districts, officials said

As many as 212 persons from various parts of Cuddalore district who were kept under institutional quarantine in educational institutions were sent home on Thursday.

According to an official, as many as 2,884 persons were identified either as the primary or secondary contact of 336 COVID-19 positive patients and kept under home quarantine. In addition, as many as 512 persons who had returned from other districts and States were kept in institutional quarantine in three centres in Thozhudur, Veppur and Virudhachalam.

Of these, as many as 212 persons were sent home on Thursday after completing the mandatory quarantine of 14 days and testing negative twice in confirmatory tests.

All of them have been advised to be confined to their homes for the next 14 days to prevent spread of the infection, he said.

