2,100 beds ready in Villupuram district to meet any medical emergency, says Health Minister

As many as 2,100 beds with oxygen lines have been kept ready in institutions and COVID-19 care centres in the district, to meet any medical emergency arising out of the spread of COVID-19, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said here on Friday.
Of the total beds, as many as 1,000 have been readied at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) and the Villupuram Government Hospital and another 1,100 at COVID-19 care centres in the district.
Out of the total 695 positive cases in Villupuram district, as many as 285 are active cases, while 430 have been discharged so far. The State government has provided detailed guidelines to contain the spread and the district administration was complying with the same, he said.
Tamil Nadu accounts for a low mortality rate due to proper treatment, high testing numbers, early diagnosis and proper clinical management, Mr. Vijayabaskar told reporters after after carrying out a surprise inspection of the isolation wards at the VGMCH.
The State had the highest testing rate in the country he said, adding that Villupuram district alone had completed over 35,000 RT-PCR tests to diagnose COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The Villupuram district administration had also started door-to-door surveillance to check for people with symptoms and also tracking those discharged from quarantine facilities.
Tamil Nadu has also received consignments of vials of medicine, Covifor, and dispatched them to all districts through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, he added.
