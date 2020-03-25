Tamil Nadu

210 persons under quarantine

A total of 210 individuals who were either returned from other States or countries have been detained Home quarantined in Vellore district, which includes Tirupattur and Ranipet. Stickers were pasted on their doors and on their hands to identify them. They were monitored round the clock by revenue, police and health officials.The foreign nationals tested negative for COVID-19 and there is no need to panic, an official said.

