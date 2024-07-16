21 suffer serious injuries as two buses collide in Dharmapuri district; CM announces compensation

At least 21 persons were severely injured when two private buses collided in Palacode taluk of Dharmapuri district on Monday evening. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday announced compensation for the injured.

While a sum of ₹1 lakh would be granted to each of those who suffered severe injuries in the accident and were being treated in the hospital, a sum of ₹50,000 would be granted to each of those who sustained minor injuries.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said he had instructed officials to ensure medical treatment to the injured. They were being treated in Dharmapuri Government Medical College and Hospital.

