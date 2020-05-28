Tamil Nadu

21 including health workers test positive for COVID-19 in Tiruvannamalai

Increase in number of returnees from other States has led to a situation where the district administration is looking out for space for quarantine. With more number of cases reporting positive, tracing the contacts have begun inside the district.

On Wednesday, 21 persons tested positive, which included seven frontline health workers. This has sent a scare to the district administration. There were returnees from Mumbai (7), Kerala (1), Chennai (4), Tiruchi (1), and Kancheepuram (1), apart from government health workers who are involved in the prevention of COVID-19.

The district administration has tested as many as 21,467 samples so far and results for 20,797 have been obtained. There are 670 results pending and the total number of cases pending in the district stands at 264.

Among them, 90 patients returned home after treatment, is the sign of relief for the health workers. The active cases in the district was reduced to 152, as on Tuesday, said a health official.

Contact tracing is initiated as soon as the samples are tested and the health workers have been asked to concentrate on primary contacts such as family members. They will be identified, tested and quarantined immediately sparring no time, said an official.

