20,952 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths in T.N.

47% of fresh cases in Chennai and its neighbouring districts; Chennai records over 6,000 cases

The surge in fresh infections of SARS CoV-2 continued across the State as another 20,952 people tested positive on Monday, taking the tally to 12,28,064. The State recorded 122 deaths, including 38 in Chennai, on Monday.

Chennai and its three neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram accounted for 47% of the fresh cases.

Chennai, for the second consecutive day, recorded over 6,000 COVID-19 cases at 6,150, taking its count to 3,52,260. The city has accounted for 4,858 deaths till date.

Three districts recorded 1,000-plus cases — Chengalpattu (1,618), Coimbatore (1,566) and Tiruvallur (1,207). Kancheepuram registered 835 new cases while there were 707 cases in Thoothukudi. In Tiruchi, 653 persons tested positive while Erode and Salem recorded 652 and 607 cases respectively. Only two districts had less than 100 cases each — Ariyalur (45) and Perambalur (39).

The State’s toll climbed to 14,468. Of the 122 fatalities, Madurai accounted for 16 followed by Kancheepuram with 10 deaths.

The youngest among the deceased was a 27-year-old man from Krishnagiri who did not have co-morbidities. He was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Krishnagiri, on April 22 and died on May 1 because of respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia. Eight persons aged in their 30s died of the infection.

This included a 38-year-old woman from Tiruvallur. She did not have co-morbidities and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 23 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. She died on May 2 because of COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 18,016 persons, including 5,384 persons in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. Till date, 10,90,338 persons were discharged. The number of active cases in the State rose to 1,23,258. Of these, 32,785 persons were in Chennai.

The number of samples tested on Monday stood at 1,41,021. A total of 2,30,97,963 samples have been tested till date.

79,290 vaccinated

A total of 79,290 persons were vaccinated across the State on Monday. With this, the overall coverage crossed the 60-lakh mark. Of the 79,290 persons, 40,358 were in the 45-59 age group and 28,383 were senior citizens, according to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.